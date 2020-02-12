Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 22 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 22 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 22.55.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

