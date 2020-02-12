Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €65.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.97 ($65.08).

FRE stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €49.09 ($57.08). 1,186,114 shares of the company traded hands. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.44.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

