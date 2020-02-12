Deutsche Bank Cuts Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 460

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 502 ($6.60) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Aviva to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 414 ($5.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 473.91 ($6.23).

Get Aviva alerts:

AV stock opened at GBX 412.20 ($5.42) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 411.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 401.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82).

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.