Deutsche Bank (DBK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Bank (FRA: DBK):

2/7/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.80 ($7.91) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.90 ($9.19) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.20 ($9.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.60 ($8.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.90 ($9.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.20 ($9.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.10 ($8.26) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.10 ($8.26) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.10 ($8.26) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.10 ($8.26) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FRA:DBK traded up €0.27 ($0.31) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €9.67 ($11.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,733,054 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.05. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

