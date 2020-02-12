Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €13.90 ($16.16) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €12.70 ($14.77) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €14.30 ($16.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.25 ($23.55) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:LHA opened at €15.06 ($17.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

