Deutsche Telekom (DTE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

2/12/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.70 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €12.10 ($14.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.70 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €13.60 ($15.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €13.60 ($15.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €12.70 ($14.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

DTE stock opened at €15.55 ($18.08) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.05. Deutsche Telekom AG has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

