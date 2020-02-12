Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.70 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €18.70 ($21.74) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.32 ($18.98).

FRA DTE opened at €15.51 ($18.03) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.05. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

