Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.32 ($18.98).

FRA DTE traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €15.61 ($18.15). 14,988,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.05. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

