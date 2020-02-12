DeVault Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $33,508.00 and approximately $175.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 85% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003258 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

