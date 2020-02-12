DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 221,069 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of DexCom worth $72,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.22. The company had a trading volume of 543,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.93. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.27 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,425. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

