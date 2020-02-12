Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 75,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 600 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.99. 6,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,300. The company has a market cap of $477.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.72. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a twelve month low of $124.57 and a twelve month high of $157.24.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

