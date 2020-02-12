Digital Fantasy Sports Reaches Market Cap of $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.55 or 0.05863903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00052864 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00127679 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003535 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

