DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) is Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 157,751 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises about 4.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.72% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $179,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

DLR traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.36. 340,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,950. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.83. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

