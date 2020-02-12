DigitalNote Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,393.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $4,393.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00903222 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001936 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

