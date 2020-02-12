Digitex Futures Trading 14.5% Lower This Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.45 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03565277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00258904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00145804 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002973 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

