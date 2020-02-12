DIMCOIN (DIM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,632.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded up 471.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Coinbe. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $438,359.00 and approximately $4,632.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.03571360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00248346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00142933 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003045 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

