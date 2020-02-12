Dimension Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.98 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002846 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. During the last week, Dimension Chain has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $72.54 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00031143 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io.

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

