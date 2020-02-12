Dinastycoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $600,239.00 and $6.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com.

Dinastycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

