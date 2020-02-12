Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,626.43 ($21.39).

Several research firms have commented on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diploma to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson purchased 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, for a total transaction of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

Diploma stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,985 ($26.11). 89,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,258 ($16.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,973.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,742.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 36.29.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Diploma will post 6497.0006283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

