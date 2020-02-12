Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.54 ($4.51).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 345.30 ($4.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 329.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 304.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

