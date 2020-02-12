Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,881,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 846,600 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Imperial Capital raised Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,211,774.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.