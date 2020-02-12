Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 63,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,207,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,536 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

