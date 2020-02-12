Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) vs. QTS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:QTS) Financial Contrast

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and QTS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -14.50% -6.43% -2.79% QTS Realty Trust 8.55% 4.05% 1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and QTS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83 QTS Realty Trust 0 1 8 0 2.89

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 29.59%. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $54.63, indicating a potential downside of 7.21%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than QTS Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and QTS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.12 billion 1.62 $286.87 million $1.59 4.79 QTS Realty Trust $450.52 million 7.59 -$4.46 million $2.60 22.64

Diversified Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than QTS Realty Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QTS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QTS Realty Trust pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Diversified Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of QTS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QTS Realty Trust beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,100 Core customers primarily in North America.

