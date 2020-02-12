Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.67 ($2.19).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DC shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dixons Carphone to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of DC opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.78) on Wednesday. Dixons Carphone has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

