Dock Price Hits $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Dock has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Fatbtc, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.03487072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00253017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00150521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,543,479 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

