DogeCash (DOGEC) Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $25,518.00 and $58.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last week, DogeCash has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025287 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00204200 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037705 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000588 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 79.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000650 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

