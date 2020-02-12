Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,442. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

