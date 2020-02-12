Dominion Energy (D) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dominion Energy (NYSE: D):

2/11/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $79.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2020 – Dominion Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.78. 3,462,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,285,000 after purchasing an additional 217,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,927,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,077,000 after purchasing an additional 639,325 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

