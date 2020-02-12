Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.32% of Douglas Dynamics worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $7,187,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

NYSE PLOW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,248. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

