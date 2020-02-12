DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Short Interest Update

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 174,200 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 498,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other DPW news, insider Ault & Company, Inc. purchased 660,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $739,947.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 666,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 662,667 shares of company stock worth $741,616.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DPW stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of DPW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DPW opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. DPW has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported ($3.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

About DPW

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

