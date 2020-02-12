DraftCoin Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $49,103.00 and $63.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

