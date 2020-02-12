Dragon Option Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,904.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Dragon Option has a market cap of $14,904.00 and $2,513.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, Hoo and ABCC. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.36 or 0.03561239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00248101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00142818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,086,990 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

