Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/4/2020 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2020 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.75.

1/23/2020 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$14.50.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.39 and a 12 month high of C$14.29.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

