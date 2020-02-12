Dropil (DROP) Market Cap Reaches $4.00 Million

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Dropil token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Dropil has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $97,819.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dropil alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009499 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004858 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001281 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,763,250,556 tokens. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.