DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $361,944.00 and approximately $1,075.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00027368 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019833 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006600 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

