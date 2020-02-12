Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,877 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $41,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

DUK stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.88. 1,213,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,631. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

