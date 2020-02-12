Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

DNLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,250 ($16.44)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Dunelm Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,058.33 ($13.92).

DNLM stock traded up GBX 105 ($1.38) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,306 ($17.18). 719,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,389. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,151.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 949.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

