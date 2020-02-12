DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

ASX:DWS remained flat at $A$1.08 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 128,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51. DWS has a one year low of A$0.89 ($0.63) and a one year high of A$1.27 ($0.90). The stock has a market cap of $141.72 million and a PE ratio of 13.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.10.

DWS Company Profile

DWS Limited provides information technology services to corporations and government bodies in Australia. The company offers a suite of integrated solutions, including IT consulting services, such as IT strategy and architecture advice, program and project management, business and technical analysis, custom application development, systems integration and solution testing, and robotics processing automation; and digital solutions incorporating data automation and capture systems, and customer-led, digital strategy, and design services.

