Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

In related news, Director Barry Buckland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 16,166.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth about $577,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 469.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DYAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

