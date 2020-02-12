Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 180 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,150.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,913.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,816.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

