Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.0821 on Major Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $118.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 103.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,383.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.42 or 0.02606245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.04560456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00801910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00900794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00117642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00708722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,888,119 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

