Dynamite Trading 13% Lower This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $186,700.00 and approximately $216,426.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00005330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00432429 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010308 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009584 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013107 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite's total supply is 855,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,926 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

