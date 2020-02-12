Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Dynatronics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,814. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DYNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

