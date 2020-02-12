DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Bankhaus Lampe set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.38 ($44.63).

ETR:NOEJ traded up €1.56 ($1.81) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €36.90 ($42.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 12 month high of €49.26 ($57.28).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

