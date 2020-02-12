e-Gulden Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $17.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00792286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000329 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,938,256 coins and its circulating supply is 17,115,865 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

