Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

EGBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.