Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,443. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $18.09.

In related news, Portfolio Manager James C. Camp acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,790.00.

