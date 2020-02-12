Eagle Materials, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NYSE EXP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.79. 22,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

