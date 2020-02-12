Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 1,635 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 3.1% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.13 per share, with a total value of $5,011,968.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

