Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $206.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.76. The company has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $141.25 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.23.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.